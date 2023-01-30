Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 8,534 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

