Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 10,388 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 560.6% during the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

