Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 2,716 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $163.10 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,256 shares of company stock worth $3,466,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

