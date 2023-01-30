Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $271,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

WSO stock opened at $282.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.39. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $311.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

