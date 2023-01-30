9,014 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVIGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CVR Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 174.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $34.36 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

