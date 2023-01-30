9,014 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CVR Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 174.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $34.36 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

