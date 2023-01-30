Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $267,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in AGCO by 68.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 117.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Stock Performance
AGCO stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
