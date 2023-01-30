Head to Head Analysis: CI Financial (CIXXF) vs. Its Rivals

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CI Financial to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for CI Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CI Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CI Financial Competitors
|562
|2894
|3477
|119
|2.45
As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 2.69%. Given CI Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares CI Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CI Financial
|17.55%
|37.42%
|6.99%
|CI Financial Competitors
|30.39%
|18.21%
|10.29%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CI Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CI Financial
|$2.16 billion
|$326.60 million
|7.03
|CI Financial Competitors
|$2.86 billion
|$427.39 million
|3.15
CI Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
CI Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CI Financial peers beat CI Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.