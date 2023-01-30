Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $244,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,850,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $622,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.0 %

PARA opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.