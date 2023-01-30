Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CANO. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 47.7% in the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cano Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

