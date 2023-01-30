G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976 over the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $304.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 328.58% and a negative return on equity of 172.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

