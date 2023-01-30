David Latin Purchases 5,500 Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £13,585 ($16,819.36).

David Latin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, David Latin acquired 14,500 shares of Serica Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($48,470.97).

Serica Energy Price Performance

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 253 ($3.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £690.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.59. Serica Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($5.62).

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

