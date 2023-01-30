Keebeck Alpha LP Has $231,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $452.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.10 and its 200 day moving average is $416.35.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

