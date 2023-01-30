Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 2,500 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,226.07).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,375.88).

On Friday, December 16th, Michael Tobin bought 3,953 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £16,839.78 ($20,849.05).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 378 ($4.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 473.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.90. The firm has a market cap of £61.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,095.59. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 345.50 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.21).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

