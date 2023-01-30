Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $247,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 640,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 63.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 444,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.