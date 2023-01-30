D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

C stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

