Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 4,623 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of SiTime worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $120.78 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

