D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $2.75 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,334,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,136,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

