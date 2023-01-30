Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 129,460 EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 129,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 166.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.22.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $158.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

