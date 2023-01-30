Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

