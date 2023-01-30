Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

