Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %

ALB stock opened at $281.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

