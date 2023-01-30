Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,846 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,734. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $248.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.52. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

