Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.79.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

