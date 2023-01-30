Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

NYSE:SYK opened at $254.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

