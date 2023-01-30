11,358 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $117.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.