TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $43,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

WWE stock opened at $84.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

