Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.