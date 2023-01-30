Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $120.50 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $162.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

