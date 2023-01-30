Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of BR opened at $149.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

