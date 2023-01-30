Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.