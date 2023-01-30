Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.