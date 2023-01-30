Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,809 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $344.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $352.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

