D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.39 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

