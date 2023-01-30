Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.
CDW Price Performance
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDW Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Read More
