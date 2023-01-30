D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWD stock opened at $158.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

