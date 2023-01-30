D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,153 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

NYSE YUM opened at $128.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.