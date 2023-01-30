Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,314 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

