CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $172.13 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

