D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $360.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.