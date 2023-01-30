D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %
Netflix stock opened at $360.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.