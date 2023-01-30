TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,990 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $44,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $170.83 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

