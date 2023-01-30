CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $291,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 513,048 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.52 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

