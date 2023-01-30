CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $862,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $261.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.42 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

