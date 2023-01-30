CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

