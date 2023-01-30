CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Company Profile

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

