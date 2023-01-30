Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Declines By 11.4%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

