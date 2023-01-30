Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 465,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 1.8 %
ATCX opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.57.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
