Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 465,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 1.8 %

ATCX opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlas Technical Consultants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

