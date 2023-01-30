Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $875.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $775.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.40.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $742.83 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

