Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Decreases By 7.4%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after buying an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $27.70 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

