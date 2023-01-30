argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 834,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $376.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.06 and a 200-day moving average of $374.75. argenx has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.23.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

