ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ASML Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $652.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $603.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.33. The company has a market cap of $262.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.