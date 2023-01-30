ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $652.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $603.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.33. The company has a market cap of $262.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ASML by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

